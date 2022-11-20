UPDATED/COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SC State falls at North Florida; Gamecocks drop two

​JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer scored 18 points as North Florida beat South Carolina State 72-66 on Saturday night.

Placer shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Ospreys (1-2). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Jarius Hicklen recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Rakeim Gary added 15 points for South Carolina State (0-5). Raquan Brown also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

South Carolina State visits Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Davidson 69, South Carolina 60

CHARLESTON (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night.

The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with a 3-pointer to give Davidson (4-1) a 42-38 lead and the Wildcats stayed ahead the rest of the game.

Kochera scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Davidson sank mid-range baskets and 3s against the Gamecocks' zone defense and continued their strong shooting when South Carolina (2-2) went to man-to-man. The Wildcats moved the ball effectively distributing 17 assists on 26-made baskets.

The Wildcats held off South Carolina's Chico Carter Jr., who missed tying his career high with 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Greg Jackson II scored 12 points and Hayden Brown 10 for South Carolina.

Furman 79, South Carolina 60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Garrett Hien came off the bench and scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the second half and Furman pulled away from South Carolina in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Paladins won 79-60.

Hien made 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers and had five rebounds and three assists.

Both teams entered the Charleston Classic with 2-0 records. The Gamecocks lost to Colorado State 85-53 and Davidson 69-60. The Paladins fell to Penn State 73-68 and Old Dominion 82-77.

Jalen Slawson had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the Paladins. Tyrese Hughey added 12 points and Mike Bothwell had 11 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

GG Jackson II scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Gamecocks and Chico Carter Jr., added 17 points.

Hughey hit a 3-pointer with 12 1/2 minutes to play to put Furman ahead 56-45 and the Paladins were up by double figures the rest of the way.

Marcus Foster scored all eight of his points and three players had seven as the Paladins took a 38-31 halftime lead. Carter and Jackson both had 12 points for the Gamecocks on 5-of-7 shooting but their teammates were a combined 2 of 11.

Furman took the lead when Foster's 3-pointer started a 15-0 run for a 30-18 lead. Six different players scored in that five-minute stretch that saw South Carolina miss three shots of commit three turnovers.

South Carolina shot 42% in the second half while Furman shot 58%, going 7 of 13 from 3-point range. The Paladins finished at 51%, including 12 of 27 behind the arc.

Furman announced the school’s male athlete of the year would be called the Frank Selvy Male Athlete of the Year Award in honor of the former Paladin star who was inducted into the college basketball hall of fame Sunday. Selvy (1951-54) led the NCAA in scoring as a junior and senior with averages of 29.5 and 41.7, respectively, and score 100 points on Feb. 13, 1954.