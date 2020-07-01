SCSU's Garvin promotes Stephens to recruiting coordinator, hires new assistant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin announced the hiring of Joe Fleger to the Bulldog coaching ctaff.

Fleger comes on board after the promotion of Ed Stephens (recruiting coordinator) and departure of former assistant coach Bobby Collins, who left to become the head coach at Shaw University this past spring.

“I felt that Coach Stephens did an outstanding job in leading our recruiting efforts during the most challenging times in our society, while dealing with COVID-19,” Garvin said. "We were able to sign a very deep and talented class despite not being able to leave our campus.”

Garvin notes, “The addition of Joe Fleger is a steal in my opinion. He is an outstanding young coach that has been a part of a Savannah State staff that consistently got more with less before dropping down to Division II status. He will bring great enthusiasm and energy to an already high-octane coaching staff that is looking forward to the 2020-21 season.”

Flegler comes to S.C. State after spending the last five years as an assistant coach at Savannah State. During his time at SSU, the Tigers participated in the 2016 College Insider Tournament, defeated its only Power 5 opponent in school history in 2017, and won the 2018 MEAC regular season championship.