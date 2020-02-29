SCSU WOMEN: Lady Bulldogs lose 55-49 to NC Central

The South Carolina State women matched the 36 points of North Carolina Central in the second half Saturday but the six-point advantage the visitors built in the opening half was the difference as the Lady Bulldogs lost 55-49 to the Lady Eagles. SC State fell to 3-25 and 2-13 in the MEAC.
Two SC State seniors – Chrisana Scott and Taylor Brown – were honored during a special “Senior Day” salute prior to the game. The Lady Bulldogs also recognized four seniors from NCCU.
Jacquece Alston and Chrisana Scott had 12 points each for SC State in the loss. Zeleria Simpson added 10 points and four assist for the Lady Bulldogs, while Jayah Hicks contributed eight points. Alston also had a game-high 11 rebounds for SC State, and Jayah Hicks pulled down seven boards to lead Coach Audra Smith’s team in the rebounding department.
NC Central, which earned a sweep of this season’s series against SC State with the victory, was paced by Kieche White with 14 points and Paulina Afriyie with 13 and a team-high 10 rebounds. Anissa Rivera and Zaria Atkins added 10 points each for the Lady Eagles who earlier handed the Lady Bulldogs a 90-49 setback at Durham Feb. 1. The Lady Eagles improved to 11-16 and 8-6 in the MEAC.
The Lady Bulldogs led 10-5 at 2:19 of the opening period before NCCU closed the margin to 10-9 after one quarter. The visitors limited SC State to just three points on 1-11 shooting in the second period in taking a 19-13 lead at intermission.
Both teams scored 22 points in the third period which ended with the Lady Eagles ahead 41-35. The final stanza also produced an even amount of points – 14 by each team – as the visitors maintained their six-point cushion, the margin of victory.
SC State closes out its regular season schedule Monday when the Lady Bulldogs host North Carolina A&T in an MEAC doubleheader, beginning at 5:30 p.m.