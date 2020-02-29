SCSU WOMEN: Lady Bulldogs lose 55-49 to NC Central

The South Carolina State women matched the 36 points of North Carolina Central in the second half Saturday but the six-point advantage the visitors built in the opening half was the difference as the Lady Bulldogs lost 55-49 to the Lady Eagles. SC State fell to 3-25 and 2-13 in the MEAC.

Two SC State seniors – Chrisana Scott and Taylor Brown – were honored during a special “Senior Day” salute prior to the game. The Lady Bulldogs also recognized four seniors from NCCU.

Jacquece Alston and Chrisana Scott had 12 points each for SC State in the loss. Zeleria Simpson added 10 points and four assist for the Lady Bulldogs, while Jayah Hicks contributed eight points. Alston also had a game-high 11 rebounds for SC State, and Jayah Hicks pulled down seven boards to lead Coach Audra Smith’s team in the rebounding department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NC Central, which earned a sweep of this season’s series against SC State with the victory, was paced by Kieche White with 14 points and Paulina Afriyie with 13 and a team-high 10 rebounds. Anissa Rivera and Zaria Atkins added 10 points each for the Lady Eagles who earlier handed the Lady Bulldogs a 90-49 setback at Durham Feb. 1. The Lady Eagles improved to 11-16 and 8-6 in the MEAC.