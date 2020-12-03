SCSU WOMEN: Lady Bulldogs fall to UNC

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina women's basketball team rolled to its fourth homecourt win of the season Thursday, beating South Carolina State 98-28 with five Tar Heels in double figures. The team's 98 points marked a season high in scoring while 28 points was the fewest Carolina has allowed this year.
UNC (4-0) returns to the Carmichael Arena court on Sunday afternoon at 4 to host Charlotte. It's Carolina's final nonconference contest before starting Atlantic Coast Conference play in a week.
Freshman guard Deja Kelly had a game-high 16 points in 13 minutes of play, hitting six of the seven shots she took including three of four three-pointers against the Bulldogs (0-3). Senior center Janelle Bailey scored 15 on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.
Freshman Kennedy Todd-Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double. With a team-high nine assists, she was just shy of the first triple-double in program history. Grad student guard Petra Holešínská had 13 points and a career-high seven assists. Sophomore forward Malu Tshitenge scored 11 points.
Thursday's game was never in doubt, as the Tar Heels led throughout after starting with a 7-0 run. Todd-Williams scored seven of the team's first 11 points en route to her best all-around performance in her four-game career at UNC. "I like to share the ball and I'm a versatile player – I like to be on the boards, get a bucket when I need to or find my teammates," she said.
Staunch defense was also on display from the start, as the Tar Heels forced two shot clock violations in the first three minutes of the game and six by halftime, when they led 43-13.
Carolina came out of the break with its biggest scoring quarter of the season so far, totaling 35 points. After one made three-pointer in each of the first two quarters, UNC was 6-for-10 in the third, including the first of the season for freshman Alyssa Ustby, redshirt sophomore Ariel Young, and Bailey. Seven different players hit at least one three in the game and the team finished with a season-high 10.
UNC also had a season-high 27 assists on 39 baskets.
Heniaya Moton was the only Bulldog in double figures with 10 points. Amiah Lindsay led South Carolina State in rebounds with eight.
In each game this season, at least five Tar Heels have scored in double figures and UNC has totaled 90 or more points.
