SCSU WOMEN: Lady Bulldogs fall to UNC

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina women's basketball team rolled to its fourth homecourt win of the season Thursday, beating South Carolina State 98-28 with five Tar Heels in double figures. The team's 98 points marked a season high in scoring while 28 points was the fewest Carolina has allowed this year.

UNC (4-0) returns to the Carmichael Arena court on Sunday afternoon at 4 to host Charlotte. It's Carolina's final nonconference contest before starting Atlantic Coast Conference play in a week.

Freshman guard Deja Kelly had a game-high 16 points in 13 minutes of play, hitting six of the seven shots she took including three of four three-pointers against the Bulldogs (0-3). Senior center Janelle Bailey scored 15 on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall to Bowling Green BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points and 16 rebounds as Bowling Green ro…

Freshman Kennedy Todd-Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double. With a team-high nine assists, she was just shy of the first triple-double in program history. Grad student guard Petra Holešínská had 13 points and a career-high seven assists. Sophomore forward Malu Tshitenge scored 11 points.