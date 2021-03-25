SCSU BASKETBALL: Madlock named basketball head coach

Tony Madlock, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant at the University of Memphis alongside former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway, was announced as the new South Carolina State head men's basketball coach Thursday by Bulldog Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley.

Danley expressed his excitement for a new era in Bulldog men's basketball.

"During this process we were able to look at a number of potential candidates," Danley said. "Tony Madlock, who I have had the opportunity to know and evaluate as a person and coach for over 10 years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, amazing pedigree, incredible understanding of what it takes to win, and experience as the architect of several nationally ranked recruiting classes. He is a teacher, evaluator, recruiter and first-class coach. He is the kind of coach that I would want my son to play for.”

"I am excited to join the Bulldog family. I am looking forward to getting on campus and beginning a new era in Bulldog Basketball," said Madlock. "Thank you to President Clark, Athletic Director Stacy Danley as well as the South Carolina State for this opportunity"

Madlock, who has 25 years of experience as a college assistant and one season (2017-18) as interim head coach at Ole Miss, spent four seasons with the Rebels prior to Memphis.