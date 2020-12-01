SCSU BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs' Moton honored; Bulldogs to face Clemson

Both S.C. State basketball teams return to action Wednesday against non-conference opponents.

The Lady Bulldogs (0-1) will host Winthrop (0-1) in a 2 p.m. start at S-H-M Memorial Center, while the Bulldogs (0-2) will travel to Clemson (2-0) for a contest to begin at 6 p.m.

Coach Audra Smith’s Lady Bulldogs are seeking their first win of the season against visiting Winthrop after dropping the season opener 88-56 at Coastal Carolina last Saturday. The Eagles are also winless after losing 65-50 at Wofford in their season opener Nov. 25.

The Lady Bulldogs will also be in action Thursday, traveling to Chapel Hill, N.C., for a matchup with ACC power North Carolina at 6 p.m.

Coach Murray Garvin and his Bulldogs, 0-2, will also be looking to get into the win column against the Tigers after dropping their first two outings 81-61 at home to Appalachian State Nov. 25 and 101-78 at Bowling Green Nov. 28. The S.C. State men will continue their schedule Saturday, Dec. 5, at UNC- Asheville in a 2 p.m. contest.

Clemson is undefeated in two outings, with both wins coming in the recent Space Coast Challenge at Melbourne, Fla., – 53-42 over Mississippi State and 81-70 against Purdue.

Co-Player of Week