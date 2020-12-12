SCSU BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs down UNC-Asheville 69-60 for first win

Sophomore Jayah Hicks tossed in 19 points to lead three South Carolina State players in double figures as the Lady Bulldogs defeated UNC Asheville 69-60 Saturday for their first win of the season.
Amiah Lindsay, also a sophomore, had 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds and freshman Trinity Klock added 12 points and six boards in the win, which lifted Coach Audra Smith’s team to 1-4 on the season.
The visiting Bulldogs got a game-high 28 points from senior Nadiria Evans, however, she was the only UNCA player to reach double figures. Kai Carter added seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the loss, which dropped the Bulldogs to 1-3.
“I’m just so happy our team got its first win of the season,” said an elated Smith. “I’m proud of the way we came out and set the tone. We got an early 10-0 lead but fell off a little bit and allowed UNC Asheville to mount a comeback. But we got some defensive stops and stepped up to the line and made some free throws down the stretch to hang on for the win.”
Hicks, a preseason All-MEAC selection hit a 3-pointer to start the game and finished 7-11 from the field and a perfect 5-5 from beyond the arc. Reserve Somer Wilson’s 3-pointer gave SC State a 6-0 lead at 8:47 of the opening quarter and Klock and Lindsay followed with inside baskets for a 10-0 Lady Bulldog advantage at 6:1 of the period.
Evans, with back to back drives to the basket, ignited an 8-2 UNCA run that closed the gap to 12-8 before SC State built a 16-12 edge after one. The visitors outscored SC State 13-11 in the second to trail just 27-25 at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs led 50-47 after three periods but an Evans jumper with 8:53 remaining gave UNCA its first lead, 51-50. There were two lead changes before Hicks connected on a 3-pointer, Klock got an inside basket, and Jacquece Alston, who had a game-high six assists, canned two from the line for a 59-54 Lady Bulldog advantage with 3:29 on the clock.
The visitors, who had to resort to fouling, could get no closer as Lindsay made six straight free throws and Hicks another 3-pointer down the stretch as SC State held on for the win.
“I was real pleased at the way Jayah (Hicks) stepped up and knocked down shots throughout the game,” Smith said. “Lindsay also had a good shooting afternoon (6-11, 6-6 FTs) for us. I just hope we can build upon this win, keep the momentum going as we get ready for a very good Mercer team on the road Tuesday.”
