SCSU BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs down UNC-Asheville 69-60 for first win

Sophomore Jayah Hicks tossed in 19 points to lead three South Carolina State players in double figures as the Lady Bulldogs defeated UNC Asheville 69-60 Saturday for their first win of the season.

Amiah Lindsay, also a sophomore, had 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds and freshman Trinity Klock added 12 points and six boards in the win, which lifted Coach Audra Smith’s team to 1-4 on the season.

The visiting Bulldogs got a game-high 28 points from senior Nadiria Evans, however, she was the only UNCA player to reach double figures. Kai Carter added seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the loss, which dropped the Bulldogs to 1-3.

“I’m just so happy our team got its first win of the season,” said an elated Smith. “I’m proud of the way we came out and set the tone. We got an early 10-0 lead but fell off a little bit and allowed UNC Asheville to mount a comeback. But we got some defensive stops and stepped up to the line and made some free throws down the stretch to hang on for the win.”