SCSU BASKETBALL: Bulldogs name coaching staff

South Carolina State head men's basketball coach Tony Madlock completed his coaching staff with the addition of three coaches.
Mardracus Wade, Derrick Mallison and former Bulldog player Raheem Waller will join the staff for the 2021-22 season. Ed Stephens, another former Bulldog, will remain on his staff as director of player development.
Wade joins the Bulldogs coaching staff after spending two years as a men’s basketball graduate assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis.
Wade played his prep career at Hargraves Military Academy, where he was a standout performer for four years before heading to University of Arkansas on a collegiate scholarship. While at Arkansas, Mardracus was named top 8 in school history for steals and top 20 in three-pointers made.
After graduating with a bachelor’s in criminal justice and a minor in play-writing/drama, he went on to play three seasons in the NBA G-League with the Iowa Wolves and the Greensboro Swarm. In 2017, Mardracus traveled internationally and played point guard for the Germany Nurnberg Falcons BC team and had opportunities to play in both China and Taiwan.
Mallison comes to the S.C. State coaching staff after serving the past three seasons under Hardaway at Memphis, where he was video coordinator.
While with the Tigers, Mallison worked alongside Coach Madlock and the other assistant coaches to develop offensive and defensive strategies. In addition, Mallison assisted with player development via film sessions and spearheaded the scouting efforts for the Tigers.
During his three seasons at Memphis, the Tigers posted a 63-32 record, three straight 20-win seasons and won the 2021 National Invitation Tournament Championship. During the 2019-20 season, the Tigers posted a 21-10 record that included wins over two nationally ranked teams. They also spent the first three months ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, and reached as high as No. 9 in late December following a 10-game winning streak. Memphis ended the 2020-2021 season ranked in the top-20 in the nation in seven defensive categories
Prior to his stint at Memphis, Mallison spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls as basketball operations associate.
Waller returns to Orangeburg and S.C. State, where he was a part of two MEAC championship teams. He most recently served as an assistant coach at University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Prior to his tenure at UMES, he spent three seasons as head coach at Buford High School in South Carolina, where he guided his teams to two playoff appearances and earned Region Coach of the Year honors.
Waller's collegiate coaching career includes stints at the Junior College, Division I and Division II levels. He began his coach journey with a one-year stint at Elizabeth City State University in 2004-05. He also made stops at Chipola College, University of West Georgia, Georgia State University, Coastal Carolina, as well as Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) schools Florida A&M University and Savannah State. The SC State alum served on the staffs of former national coaches of the year Cliff Ellis (Coastal Carolina) and Rod Barnes (Georgia State).
Prior to beginning his coaching journey, Waller embarked on a professional career in the International Basketball League and United States Basketball League and also played internationally elsewhere.
A former standout and team captain at South Carolina State, Waller earned all-conference and all-tournament honors while leading the Bulldogs to MEAC titles, along with NCAA Tournament appearances in 1996 and 1998.
Stephens, a holdover from the previous staff, begins his fourth season at S.C. State.
Stephens, who previously served as recruiting coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2018-21, will assume the duties of director of player development for the 2021-22 season.
During his time as recruiting coordinator, Stephens signed the first three-star player for the Bulldog in five years, as well as three All-Rookie Team players during the 2020-21 campaign.
A former prep standout at Lower Richland HS and Gray Colligate Academy in Columbia, Stephens earned All-MEAC honors for the Bulldogs from 2014-17 and led them to their first MEAC Championship game in 12 years in 2015.