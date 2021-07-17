SCSU BASKETBALL: Bulldogs name coaching staff

South Carolina State head men's basketball coach Tony Madlock completed his coaching staff with the addition of three coaches.

Mardracus Wade, Derrick Mallison and former Bulldog player Raheem Waller will join the staff for the 2021-22 season. Ed Stephens, another former Bulldog, will remain on his staff as director of player development.

Wade joins the Bulldogs coaching staff after spending two years as a men’s basketball graduate assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis.

Wade played his prep career at Hargraves Military Academy, where he was a standout performer for four years before heading to University of Arkansas on a collegiate scholarship. While at Arkansas, Mardracus was named top 8 in school history for steals and top 20 in three-pointers made.

After graduating with a bachelor’s in criminal justice and a minor in play-writing/drama, he went on to play three seasons in the NBA G-League with the Iowa Wolves and the Greensboro Swarm. In 2017, Mardracus traveled internationally and played point guard for the Germany Nurnberg Falcons BC team and had opportunities to play in both China and Taiwan.

Mallison comes to the S.C. State coaching staff after serving the past three seasons under Hardaway at Memphis, where he was video coordinator.