SCSU BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall to Cougars

CHARLESTON -- Freshman Floyd Rideau Jr. had 16 points to lead three South Carolina State players in double figures but host Charleston outscored the Bulldogs 46-33 in the second half in handing Coach Murray Garvin’s team a 90-63 setback Friday at T&D Arena.

Omar Croskey and Trushaukn Moorer also reached double digits for the Bulldogs with 11 points each. Rahsaan Edwards added nine points in the loss, which dropped SC State to 0-6 on the season.

Three players – Majok Midol, Edwards and Rideau, Jr. had three rebounds each for the Bulldogs, who were beaten 39-25 by Charleston on the glass.

Brenden Tucker came off the bench for 16 points to lead the host Cougars, who also got 13 points from Brevin Galloway, all in the first half, and 12 points from Zep Jasper. Charleston improved to 2-3 with the win.

A youthful SC State team continued its shooting woes, making just 35.1 (20-57) percent of its attempts from the field, including just 28 percent (7-25) from long range.

The host Cougars connected on 52.8 (28-53) percent of their chances from the field, including a 9-25 (45 percent) effort from beyond the arc. Jasper and Osinachi Smart had six boards each for Charleston.