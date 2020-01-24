NORFOLK, Va. -- South Carolina State men’s and women’s basketball teams return to action this weekend in a pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) showdown versus Norfolk State at Echols Hall.
Tip-off for the women is 4 p.m. followed by the men’s contest in a 6:30 p.m. start.
The Bulldogs, (9-8 overall, 4-1 MEAC/2nd place), one of the hottest teams in the conference have won three straight league games including an impressive 68-53 win over UMES in their last outing.
Senior All-MEAC forward Damani Applewhite leads the way with 13.9 points and 6.9 boards. Graduate forward Tashombe Riley is second with 10.5 points 3.9 rebounds. Riley is 31 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point career mark.
SC State will face top-ranked Norfolk State (8-11 overall, 4-0 MEAC/1st place) winners of four straight MEAC games in a row. The Spartans have three players in double figures with Jermain Bishop leading the way at 13.8 ppg. Teammates Joe Bryant adds 12.5 points and Steven Whitley 10.6.
On the women’s side, the Lady Bulldogs (3-14 overall, 2-3 MEAC/8th) will have their hands full against the league leading Lady Spartans of Norfolk State (10-7 overall, 4-0 MEAC\1st). Junior guard Heniyia Moton leads the charge for SC State with 12.3 ppg. Moton scored a career-high 33 points in their last outing to lead the Lady Bulldogs to an, 60-55 win over UMES.
All-MEAC performer Chanette Hicks is the leader for NSU with 22.5 points and 4.9 rebounds along with 90 steals on the season, while La’ Deja James adds 12.2 and 4.6 rebounds.
Next up both teams return to action on Monday when they host Bethune-Cookman at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Tip-off for the women is 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for the men.
