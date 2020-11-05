SCSU BASKETBALL: 2020 men's schedule announced

Murray Garvin,South Carolina State head basketball coach, announced on Thursday the Bulldog non-conference slate for the 2020-21 campaign.

Entering his eighth season at the helm, Garvin will field one of the youngest teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this year.

“This fast approaching college basketball season will be like nothing we have seen before,“said Garvin. “COVID-19 first made us delay the season by two weeks and now it is about to begin.”

Garvin stated, “As we have done every year that I have been the head coach here at South Carolina State, we play once again one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country. We will face teams from the SEC, ACC, MAC, Colonial, Atlantic Sun, Atlantic 10, Southern and Big South Conference.”

The Bulldogs open the season at home against Appalachian State on Nov. 25th (TBA), before heading to Ohio to take on Bowling Green on Nov. 28th (TBA).

South Carolina State begins the month of December on a four-game road swing beginning at ACC foe Clemson on Dec. 2nd (TBA), followed by a trip to the Tar Heel State for showdowns with UNC-Asheville on Dec. 5th (TBA) and UNC-Charlotte on Dec. 7th (TBA).