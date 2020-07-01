SCSU Athletics names new director of strength and conditioning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University's Department of Athletics announced on Tuesday the hiring of DeCedrick Quinn as the program's new director of strength and conditioning.

Quinn comes to S.C. State after spending two seasons as the associate director of strength and conditioning at Alabama State.

He joined Alabama State in 2015 as an intern in 2015 under Medgar Harrison, before taking over as the head strength and conditioning coach at Class 7A Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery, Alabama. From there he accepted an internship position at Marshall University in the spring of 2018, where he worked with head football strength and conditioning coach Luke Day, and director of Olympic sports strength and conditioning Duval Kirkday.

He soon left and accepted an internship at Mississippi State in the summer of 2018 under head football strength and conditioning coach Anthony Piroli, who is now the head strength and conditioning coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quinn returned to Alabama State in the fall of 2018 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for SWAC champions in cross country (women), indoor track and field (men and women), outdoor track and field (men and women), tennis (women) and golf (women).