SC State's women's basketball team fell to Morgan State 69-48 Monday in Orangeburg.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to keep the score close early, trailing 15-12 after the first quarter. Morgan State was able to build a double-digit lead in the second quarter, but SC State cut the lead to 28-20 before the half.

"Even though we were right there, it was more about them and not us," SC State head coach Tim Eatman said. "They had opportunities where they didn't make shots, and we had opportunities where we just didn't do well."

South Carolina State shot 30-percent from the field in the first half, and committed 13 turnovers compared to just six assists.

"We didn't share the basketball in the first half," Eatman said. "We have to become better defenders, and learn how to guard the ball better in the press and half court."

Morgan State outscored the Lady Bulldogs 25-11 in the third quarter, and built a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter.

"We have to (play) better defensively than we were tonight," Eatman said.

Morgan State scored 40 of their 69 points in the paint and had 29 points off of 25 SC State turnovers.

Ja'Niah Henson scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half for the Lady Bears. Charlene Shepherd and Jael Butler each finished with 14 points for Morgan State.

South Carolina State was led by Nicole Gwynn's 12 points. Janiah Hinton had 11 points while Rakyha Reid finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Morgan State improves to 16-6 and remains unbeaten in MEAC play with a record of 9-0. South Carolina State (3-21, 2-7 in MEAC) has five games remaining in the regular season. Eatman said he hopes to develop good teammates over these last five games.

"When we go out and recruit, one of the four things we stress is being in an environment where you have good teammates," Eatman said. "If we can continue to develop (good teammates) on the court, then we can begin to build the foundation of what we want to do."

SC State travels to face Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday at 2 p.m.