SC State Women Fall to Coastal 88-56

CONWAY – A young South Carolina State team fell behind early and never recovered in dropping an 88-56 decision to host Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon in the season opener for both teams.
Lady Bulldog senior Heniya Moton led all scorers with 28 points but was the only SC State player in double figures for Coach Audra Smith’s team, which fell to 0-1. Jacquece Alston, also a senior, added seven points and freshman Trinity Klock and sophomore Jayah Hicks six points each in the loss.
Smith’s team, because of COVID-19 and injuries, only had eight players in uniform for the contest.
Coastal, with a decided advantage in size, experience and personnel, had five players in double figures, led by junior Aja Blount with 17. Tyra Brown and Janeen Camp added 15 each, while Alana Denson contributed 14 and Kaylin West 12 in the win, which lifted the Chanticleers to 1-0.
The host took advantage of some early Lady Bulldog fouls to build a 24-9 lead after one. Ten of Coastal’s first 15 points came from the free throw line. The Chanticleers led 44-27 at the half and outscored the SC State 25-13 in the third for a 69-40 advantage after three periods. The host outscored Smith’s team 19-16 in the final stanza.
Coastal, with two players 6-1 and a third at 5-11, enjoyed a big edge on the boards, 37-24 and also at the free throw line, 14-21 to 2-2 for the Lady Bulldogs. Alston was the only SC State player to get to the line.
“We are not making excuses but due to the Coronavirus and injuries, we had just eight players available,” Smith said. “But we struggled early, committed too many fouls, which they capitalized at line, and we just couldn’t get any shots to drop, with the exception of Moton.
“I’m so proud of her (Moton) as she was our only offense for most of the game. We are young and have been limited with our preparation due to the injuries and COVID, but we fought hard and once these young players start making some shots and get their confidence up, we will get better.”
The Lady Bulldogs have a short turnaround as they host Winthrop in their home opener Wednesday at 2 p.m.
