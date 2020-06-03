SC State wins MEAC Graduation Success Rate award for 2019-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State University has been awarded the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) 2019-20 Graduation Success Rate (GSR) award, the conference office announced at its 2020 Spring Virtual Meeting.

“Congratulations to South Carolina State University, including President James Clark, Director of Athletics Stacy Danley and the administrators, coaches, student-athletes and support staff for winning the Graduation Success Rate award,” MEAC commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said. “The ultimate goal is to develop and graduate our student-athletes to be productive citizens in our society.”

South Carolina State will be awarded a check for $25,000 from the conference. The Bulldogs’ 83-percent GSR is the highest among MEAC institutions.

The MEAC will not name Talmadge Layman Hill or Mary McLeod Bethune All-Sports Award winners for 2019-20 due to the suspension of winter championships and spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference