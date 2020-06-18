SC State has 93 student-athletes make MEAC All-Academic Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2020 Commissioner’s All-Academic Team, presented by GEICO, on Thursday.

Ninety-three out of 1,088 student-athletes who achieved academic success during the spring 2019 and fall 2019 semesters from the conference's 11 member institutions represent South Carolina State.

The team honors student-athletes, including sophomores to seniors, with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.

“I am elated to congratulate the 1,088 student-athletes who have maintained a 3.0 or better grade point average during this academic year,” MEAC commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “I would like to commend the administrators, athletic academic support personnel, coaches and parents for their contributions to the academic success of these student-athletes.

"Thanks to GEICO for investing in recognizing the academic excellence of our student-athletes.”

Listed below are the 2020 Commissioner’s All-Academic honorees from the SC State (93):