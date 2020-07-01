SC STATE FOOTBALL: Players to return, 2020 season still on schedule

"I have confirmed with MEAC/SWAC Challenge officials and ESPN officials that we are on target to participate in that event, as we speak today."

The MEAC is going through a bit of unexpected realignment, with the news in June that both Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman are leaving the MEAC to join the SWAC after the 2020-21 season, joining North Carolina A&T who announced earlier plans to leave and join the Big South Conference at the same time.

"That will put us at 8 conference programs, with 6 football-playing schools," Danley said of the new MEAC structure, after 5 schools will have exited in 4 years time . "We do (continue to) meet the NCAA requirement that you must have at least 6 football-playing schools to be a qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.

"The MEAC, meanwhile, has publicly announced that they have engaged a consulting firm to assist them with creating a realignment plan, where they will be considering other member institutions to replace some or all of the 5 programs which recently departed the conference."

Danley pointed out that he and his athletic staff will continue to monitor health updates from local, state and national medical experts, along with government officials, as they move toward bringing student-athletes back to campus with plans to start the 2020 season as scheduled.