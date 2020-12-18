 Skip to main content
SC STATE BASKETBALL: Presbyterian holds off SC State 62-56
CLINTON (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 15 points and seven rebounds as Presbyterian beat South Carolina State 62-56 on Friday night. Giancarlo Sanchez added 13 points for the Blue Hose, and Trevon Reddish chipped in 10 points.

South Carolina State rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to get within two before the Presbyterian used clutch free throws to hold the Bulldogs at bay.

Brandon Younger had seven points and 14 rebounds for Presbyterian (2-1).

Jemal Davis had 14 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (0-9), who have lost 15 games in a row — the second longest active streak in the nation — dating to last season. Latavian Lawrence and Rahsaan Edwards posted four rebounds apiece for SC State, which will play on Monday at Furman University in Greenville at 6 p.m.

