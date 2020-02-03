GREENSBORO, N.C. — Junior guard Rayshawn Neal came off the bench to finish with a team-high 17 points in South Carolina State’s 78-63 loss to rival North Carolina A&T State on Monday at Corbett Sports Center in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.
Tariq Simmons added 12 points and seven rebounds, while All-MEAC forward Damani Applewhite chipped in nine points and seven rebounds in the loss. Graduate forward Tashombe Riley, an Orangeburg-Wilkinson product, eclipsed the 1,000-point mark of his career, adding six points and five rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bulldogs (9-12 overall, 4-5 MEAC) totally dominated the Aggies (12-12 overall, 8-1 MEAC) on the boards (43-40 rebound advantage) and points off the bench (29-10 scoring advantage), but it was 21 turnovers that doomed SC State down the stretch.
N.C. A&T had five players finish in double figures, with Ronald Jackson leading the way with the game's only double-double, 16 points and 13 rebounds. Andre Jackson added 15 points, while Kameron Langley tossed in 14 points and six rebounds, and Devin Hagood added 13 points and Kwe Parker added 10 points.
SC State plays host to Delaware State on Monday, Feb. 10, with the women's contest at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.