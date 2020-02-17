SC STATE BASKETBALL: Morgan State tops Lady Bulldogs

South Carolina State’s Jacquece Alston and Chrisana Scott had 11 points each, but visiting Morgan State outscored the Lady Bulldogs 16-4 in the opening period en route to a 60-47 road victory in Orangeburg on Monday.

Alston, a 5-foot-6 junior, also had a team-high 12 rebounds for SC State, which dropped its seventh straight game in dipping to 3-22 and 2-10 in the MEAC. Heniaya Moton added eight points and Jayah Hicks seven, along with eight rebounds in the loss.

The visiting Lady Bears, who earned a sweep over SC State with the win, were led by Chelsea Mitchell with 17 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs. Dahnye Redd added 12 points and eight boards and Jihayah Chavis 10 points for Morgan State, which evened its record at 13-13 overall and improved to 9-4 in the league.

The visitors, after taking a 12-point lead after one, extended their lead to 36-17 at the half. The Lady Bulldogs, behind Moton’s eight straight points closed the gap to 38-27 early in the third period but Morgan State scored 14 of the next 16 points to build a 52-29 advantage after three quarters.

Morgan’s lead swelled to 60-33 with 3:42 remaining before the Lady Bulldogs, who outscored the Lady Bears 18-8 in the final period, got the game’s final 14 points for the final margin. 37 percent to 28 percent.