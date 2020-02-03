GREENSBORO, N.C. – Zaleria Simpson tossed in 17 points and Jacquece added 11 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State on Monday, but host North Carolina A&T outscored the Lady Bulldogs 39-30 in the second half to earn a 66-55 win in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Fama Gueye had 11 rebounds to lead SC State on the boards in the loss, the fourth in row for coach Audra Smith’s team, which played one of its better games of the season despite the setback.
The Lady Bulldogs fell to 3-19 overall and 2-7 in the MEAC.
SC State battled the Lady Aggies, the number two team in the league, to a 12-all tie after one period and was down just 27-25 at the half.
Heniaya Moton, who had just six points, nailed a 3-pointer for SC State to open the third period, giving the Lady Bulldogs a 28-27 advantage before NC A&T scored six straight points for a 33-38 edge witih7:22 left in the period. The Lady Aggies led 48-43 after three and outscored SC State 18-12 in the final period.
You have free articles remaining.
Jasmen Walton had 17 points, Cinia McCray 15 and Mikaya Wilson 10 to lead NC A&T, which improved to 15-6 and 7-2 in the league.
The Lady Bulldogs shot just 31.5 percent from the field to 35.8 for NC A&T, however, Smith’s team enjoyed a 42.1 (8-19) advantage from long range as the Lady Aggies nailed just 20 (3-15) percent of their chances beyond arc.
NC A&T enjoyed a 49-42 edge on the boards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.