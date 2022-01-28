SC STATE BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs battle to hold 1st place

It will be a fight for first place Saturday as the SC State Lady Bulldogs welcome Norfolk State to Orangeburg.

After having its first two conference games postponed, SCSU has picked up wins over North Carolina Central, Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware State. The 3-0 record is the best start for an SCSU team in nearly a decade.

The Lady Bulldogs sit atop the MEAC standings, but are currently sharing the throne with Norfolk State. The Lady Spartans enter Saturday's game 7-7 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Saturday's game will feature four of the top 10 scorers in the MEAC led by Norfolk State's Camille Downs. Downs is currently second in the league in scoring averaging over 14 points per game.

South Carolina State is led by Nicole Gywnn, who is averaging just over 12 points per game. That is third in the conference, right ahead of Norfolk State's Deja Francis.

Gywnn is second in the league in 3-point field goals made with 38.

Trinity Klock is averaging just under 10 points a game for SC State, good enough for 10th in the MEAC. Klock is also fourth in the league in rebounding with just over seven per game.

South Carolina State men's team is also scheduled to face Norfolk State Saturday in Orangeburg.

After losing its first two conference games, the Bulldogs have rallied to get wins over Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware State.

"I hope we've turned a corner," SC State head coach Tony Madlock said Thursday. "From Day One we have talked about changing the culture. The only thing that matters is finding a way to win."

Norfolk State enters Saturday's game atop the MEAC standings with a 5-0 record. The Spartans are led by Joe Bryant, who leads the conference in scoring at just over 16 points per game.

"If you look at the better teams in the (MEAC), you will see that they have experience," Madlock said. "Norfolk is one of the best teams in the league. They're athletic, smart and their roster is full of juniors, seniors and redshirt seniors."

In their last game, the Spartans started three seniors (two were redshirts) and two juniors. SC State started two freshmen and two sophomores, along with a graduate transfer.

"The key for us is to just play hard," Madlock said. "Our guys are probably going to be anxious, but the thing we always talk about is going out and competing and playing tough."

South Carolina State's doubleheader with Norfolk State is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with the women's game. The men's game will follow.

