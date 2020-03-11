SC STATE BASKETBALL: Howard Bison eliminate Bulldogs from MEAC Tournament 70-63
0 comments
editor's pick
SC STATE BASKETBALL

SC STATE BASKETBALL: Howard Bison eliminate Bulldogs from MEAC Tournament 70-63

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, S.C. State, basketball

NORFOLK, VA. – Seventh-seeded South Carolina State’s Damani Applewhite scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as 10th-seed Howard advanced in the opening-round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament in a 70-63 win on Tuesday at the Scope Arena.

Two other Bulldogs were in double figures, with senior guard Jahmri Etienne finishing with 11 points and senior forward Tashombe Riley (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) netting 10 points, while Ozante Fields (Denmark-Olar) added seven points and six rebounds in the loss.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs led in points in the paint (30-26) and rebounding (42-36), while forcing a game-high 17 turnovers.

Howard led 29-22 early and saw its biggest lead at 15 with 7:07 remaining in regulation. South Carolina State pulled as close as seven down the stretch.

SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldog teams fall to NC A&T

Charles Williams led Howard with 24 points, while teammate Kyle Foster added 18 points in the win.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

South Carolina State closed out the season at 11-18 overall, while Howard improved to 4-28. The Bison advance to take on second-seed North Carolina A&T State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News