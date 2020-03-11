SC STATE BASKETBALL: Howard Bison eliminate Bulldogs from MEAC Tournament 70-63

NORFOLK, VA. – Seventh-seeded South Carolina State’s Damani Applewhite scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as 10th-seed Howard advanced in the opening-round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament in a 70-63 win on Tuesday at the Scope Arena.

Two other Bulldogs were in double figures, with senior guard Jahmri Etienne finishing with 11 points and senior forward Tashombe Riley (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) netting 10 points, while Ozante Fields (Denmark-Olar) added seven points and six rebounds in the loss.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs led in points in the paint (30-26) and rebounding (42-36), while forcing a game-high 17 turnovers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Howard led 29-22 early and saw its biggest lead at 15 with 7:07 remaining in regulation. South Carolina State pulled as close as seven down the stretch.

Charles Williams led Howard with 24 points, while teammate Kyle Foster added 18 points in the win.

South Carolina State closed out the season at 11-18 overall, while Howard improved to 4-28. The Bison advance to take on second-seed North Carolina A&T State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0