SC STATE BASKETBALL: Future SCSU Hall of Famer memorialized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former South Carolina State basketball standout Tyrone Williams, Sr., a member of the Bulldog scheduled 2020 Hall of Fame Class, was memorialized during a livestreamed Celebration of Life Service Monday (Jun. 22, 2020) at Ridout’s Gardendale Funeral Chapel, Gardendale, Alabama.

Williams, 71, died Jun. 18 at Birmingham, AL following a brief illness.

Williams, a Birmingham native, was among the SC State 1967 super class of basketball recruits under legendary Bulldog basketball coach Edward (Ed) Martin. He was the starting point guard for three seasons, earning four letters and All-SIAC honors two seasons.

The 1972 Bulldog alumnus averaged a career 13.4 points and 3.3 rebounds and led the team in assists and free-throw shooting percentage twice.

Four of his teammates are in the SC State Athletic Hall of Fame and he will join the group this fall when he will be enshrined posthumously with the 2020 Class.

Prior to enrolling at SC State, Williams was a star basketball player at Birmingham’s Hayes High School, garnering MVP and Most Outstanding Player accolades during his career.