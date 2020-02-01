{{featured_button_text}}
DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina Central University shot 65.4% from the floor in the second half, and 51.8 percent from the floor for the game against South Carolina State, as the Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 73-56 on Saturday, February 1 inside McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half as NCCU (9-12, 5-2 MEAC) and SCSU (9-11, 4-4 MEAC) traded the lead back and forth over the first 20 minutes. With the game at 27 with 1:18 left in the first period, the Eagles scored the final four points of the half to take a 31-27 lead at the break.

After that point, the Eagles held the lead for the remainder of the game, and led by as many as 24 in the second period. C.J. Keyser (Baltimore, Md.) scored a career-high 23 points, and Jordan Perkins (Greensboro, N.C.) dished out a game-high seven assists with six points and four rebounds. With those seven assists, Perkins now has 413 career assists, and has the second-most career assists all time at NCCU.

Jibri Blount (Pittsburgh, Pa.) was the third Eagle to score in double-figures with 10 points and five boards, and now scored 10+ points in 16 consecutive games.

SCSU's top scorer was Tashombe Riley (Orangeburg) who put in 13 points, and he was followed by Tariq Simmons (Columbia) with 12 points.

The Eagles will close the weekend at home on Monday, Feb. 3 against Norfolk State at 7:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

