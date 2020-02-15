SC STATE BASKETBALL: Eagles can't outfly Bulldogs
0 comments
editor's pick
SC STATE BASKETBALL

SC STATE BASKETBALL: Eagles can't outfly Bulldogs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, S.C. State, basketball

Coppin State's Andrew Robinson drained a career-high six 3-pointers for 18 points, but it was not enough as the Eagles fell at South Carolina State, 70-66, in MEAC action on Saturday night. CSU now stands at 8-19 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs win 100-86 against Hornets

Inside the numbers

Andrew Robinson's six 3-pointers matched a career-high set earlier this season as he now has 82 3-pointers on the year which is tied for the eighth-most in Coppin single-season history with four more games remaining in the regular season.

Dejuan Clayton, Brendan Medley-Bacon and Koby Thomas all had 13 points apiece while Medley-Bacon pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Clayton was credited with eight rebounds and seven for Robinson.

SC STATE BASKETBALL: Delaware State women hand Lady Bulldogs a 76-64 setback

South Carolina State got a game-high 21 points and ten rebounds from Rayshawn Neal and 15 points from Damani Applewhite.

How it happened

Coppin led at one point, 16-11, after a three-point play by Brendan Medley-Bacon with 12:43 left in the first half but South Carolina State scored 14-straight points to open up a 25-16 advantage at the 5:31 mark.

Ibn Williams stopped then 7:12 scoreless drought with a three as the Eagles pulled to within 25-22 with just over three minutes to go.

The Bulldogs closed the half on a 12-5 run to lead 37-27 at the half.

With 14:34 to go in regulation, South Carolina State opened its largest lead of the game at 48-36, but Coppin embarked on a 14-2 run over the next 4:53 to tie the score at 50-50.

A missed jumper by the hosts led to a layup by Williams, giving CSU back the lead but South Carolina State retook the lead less than a minute later.

The lead changed hands six times over the final eight minutes with the Eagles leading for their final time at 66-65 with 12 seconds remaining after a layup by Koby Thomas.

A CSU foul at the other end led to a pair of free throws by the Bulldogs, giving the hosts back the advantage Coppin missed on its opportunity to retake the lead, giving South Carolina State the win.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News