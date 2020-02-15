SC STATE BASKETBALL: Eagles can't outfly Bulldogs

Coppin State's Andrew Robinson drained a career-high six 3-pointers for 18 points, but it was not enough as the Eagles fell at South Carolina State, 70-66, in MEAC action on Saturday night. CSU now stands at 8-19 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

Inside the numbers

Andrew Robinson's six 3-pointers matched a career-high set earlier this season as he now has 82 3-pointers on the year which is tied for the eighth-most in Coppin single-season history with four more games remaining in the regular season.

Dejuan Clayton, Brendan Medley-Bacon and Koby Thomas all had 13 points apiece while Medley-Bacon pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Clayton was credited with eight rebounds and seven for Robinson.

South Carolina State got a game-high 21 points and ten rebounds from Rayshawn Neal and 15 points from Damani Applewhite.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How it happened

Coppin led at one point, 16-11, after a three-point play by Brendan Medley-Bacon with 12:43 left in the first half but South Carolina State scored 14-straight points to open up a 25-16 advantage at the 5:31 mark.

Ibn Williams stopped then 7:12 scoreless drought with a three as the Eagles pulled to within 25-22 with just over three minutes to go.