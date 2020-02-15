SC STATE BASKETBALL: Eagles can't outfly Bulldogs

Coppin State's Andrew Robinson drained a career-high six 3-pointers for 18 points, but it was not enough as the Eagles fell at South Carolina State, 70-66, in MEAC action on Saturday night. CSU now stands at 8-19 overall and 4-8 in conference play.
Inside the numbers
Andrew Robinson's six 3-pointers matched a career-high set earlier this season as he now has 82 3-pointers on the year which is tied for the eighth-most in Coppin single-season history with four more games remaining in the regular season.
Dejuan Clayton, Brendan Medley-Bacon and Koby Thomas all had 13 points apiece while Medley-Bacon pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Clayton was credited with eight rebounds and seven for Robinson.
South Carolina State got a game-high 21 points and ten rebounds from Rayshawn Neal and 15 points from Damani Applewhite.
How it happened
Coppin led at one point, 16-11, after a three-point play by Brendan Medley-Bacon with 12:43 left in the first half but South Carolina State scored 14-straight points to open up a 25-16 advantage at the 5:31 mark.
Ibn Williams stopped then 7:12 scoreless drought with a three as the Eagles pulled to within 25-22 with just over three minutes to go.
The Bulldogs closed the half on a 12-5 run to lead 37-27 at the half.
With 14:34 to go in regulation, South Carolina State opened its largest lead of the game at 48-36, but Coppin embarked on a 14-2 run over the next 4:53 to tie the score at 50-50.
A missed jumper by the hosts led to a layup by Williams, giving CSU back the lead but South Carolina State retook the lead less than a minute later.
The lead changed hands six times over the final eight minutes with the Eagles leading for their final time at 66-65 with 12 seconds remaining after a layup by Koby Thomas.
A CSU foul at the other end led to a pair of free throws by the Bulldogs, giving the hosts back the advantage Coppin missed on its opportunity to retake the lead, giving South Carolina State the win.