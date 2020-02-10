South Carolina State junior Heniaya Moton led all scorers with 25 points but visiting Delaware State built a 14-point first-half advantage and went on to win 76-64 over the host Lady Bulldogs on Monday.
Moton connected on 9-20 attempts from the floor, including a 4-9 effort from three-point range, and added four rebounds in the loss. Chrisana Scott and reserve Olivia Gabriel added nine points each and Jayah Hicks added eight points for coach Audra Smith’s team. Jaquece Alston had eight rebounds to go with seven points for SC State, which fell to 3-20 overall and 2-8 in the MEAC.
The Lady Bulldogs continued their struggles from the field, connecting on just 40.7 (22-54) percent of their attempts and were just 6-18 from beyond the arc. SC State also lost the rebounding battle 37-22 to the Lady Hornets.
Delaware State led 15-9 after one, was on top 39-25 at the break and 57-47 entering the final period.
The visitors used the long ball to build a comfortable lead at the break. The Lady Hornets nailed 8-15 attempts from three-point range in the first half, including a 4-4 effort from senior Lanayjha Ashe, who had 12 first-half points and finished with 19 to lead Delaware State.
The Lady Hornets, who connected on 51.9 (27-42) of their attempts from the field -- 8-17 from long range -- also got double-figure scoring from Tierra Floyd with 14 points and DeMaurea Moore with 12. Janasia Law led Delaware State on the boards with seven.
The SC State women return to action Saturday when they host Coppin State in the first game of a league doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.
