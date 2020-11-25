SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs open with 81-61 home loss to Appalachian State

Kendall Lewis added 11 points and five rebounds and Adrian Delph went 4-of-5 (80.0 percent) from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7 percent) from deep to finish with 10 points.

Michael Eads and C.J. Huntley each tallied eight points off the bench, while Justin Forrest finished with seven points.

Trailing 11-10 early, App State used an 8-0 run to jump front 18-11. Following a Bulldog (0-1) basket, the Mountaineers scored the next four points to extend its lead to 23-13 with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

South Carolina State pulled with seven at 25-18, only to see the Black and Gold respond with 10 straight points to open a 35-18 advantage. A three-pointer by Delph late in the half gave App State a 47-20 lead at the break.

The Mountaineers scored seven of the first nine points of the second half to open their largest lead of the contest at 54-22. South Carolina State chipped away at the lead and pulled to within 23 points at 64-41 with just over 11 minutes remaining. App State came right back with a 7-0 run to push its lead back to 71-41 and never looked back.