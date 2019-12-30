{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, S.C. State, basketball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Junior guard Tariq Simmons (Keenan High, Columbia/The Citadel) grabbed a clutch defensive rebound and hit four straight from the free throw line in the final 11 seconds to allow South Caroline State hold off Jacksonville, 58-52 on Monday night.

S.C. STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall to Cougars

Jacksonville cut the SC State lead to three, 54-51 on a layup by DeAnthony McCallum with 50 seconds left, but Destin Barnes missed a 3-point attempt to tie with 14 seconds left.

SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs picked to finish 5th, Lady Bulldogs 6th in MEAC preseason poll

Zacchaeus Sellers had 12 points and eight rebounds and Damani Applewhite had 14 points and eight rebounds for SC State (5-7), which snapped its six-game road losing streak.

Simmons added 11 points and seven rebounds and Jahmari Etienne had 10 points.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

David Bell had three blocks for the Dolphins (7-8). Bryce Workman added eight rebounds.

Destin Barnes, the Dolphins' leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, was held to 4 points. He shot 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

South Carolina State takes on Coppin State on the road on Saturday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments