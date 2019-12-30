JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Junior guard Tariq Simmons (Keenan High, Columbia/The Citadel) grabbed a clutch defensive rebound and hit four straight from the free throw line in the final 11 seconds to allow South Caroline State hold off Jacksonville, 58-52 on Monday night.
Jacksonville cut the SC State lead to three, 54-51 on a layup by DeAnthony McCallum with 50 seconds left, but Destin Barnes missed a 3-point attempt to tie with 14 seconds left.
Zacchaeus Sellers had 12 points and eight rebounds and Damani Applewhite had 14 points and eight rebounds for SC State (5-7), which snapped its six-game road losing streak.
You have free articles remaining.
Simmons added 11 points and seven rebounds and Jahmari Etienne had 10 points.
David Bell had three blocks for the Dolphins (7-8). Bryce Workman added eight rebounds.
Destin Barnes, the Dolphins' leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, was held to 4 points. He shot 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).
South Carolina State takes on Coppin State on the road on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.