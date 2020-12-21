SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall at Furman

GREENVILLE – Tariq Simmons came off the bench for 16 points and Rahsaan Edwards added 11 points and three assists for visiting South Carolina State Monday at Furman.

But the Bulldogs remained winless, losing 118-52 to the Paladins behind a three-point barrage from the home team.

SC State, which got a team-high six rebounds from Jemal Davis, fell to 0-10 with the loss.

The Bulldogs’ shooting woes continued as coach Murray Garvin’s team connected on just 19 of 60 (38.5 pct.) attempts from the field and hit only 4-18 (22.2 pct.) from three-point range.

Furman, conversely, had one of its best shooting afternoons of the year, hitting on 42-60 field goal attempts for 70 percent accuracy and nailing 21-35 (60 pct.) from beyond the arc, tying a school record.

The Paladins had six players in double figures, led by Noah Gurley’s 19 pointss. Colin Kenney came off the bench for 16, reserve Jonny Lawrence added 15, Clay Mounce 14 and Mike Bothwell 13 for Furman, which snapped a two-game losing streak in improving to 6-3.