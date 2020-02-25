SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall at FAMU, Rattlers go unbeaten at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Rod Melton and M.J. Randolph scored 15 points apiece and Florida A&M beat South Carolina State 60-54 on Monday night for its first undefeated season at home since 1988-89.

Bryce Moragne added 14 points and Nasir Core had 10 for the Rattlers (12-14, 10-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who made 21 of 29 free throws in winning their eighth straight at home.

Ian Kinar scored 10 with 14 rebounds and Damani Applewhite added 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 6-8), who have lost three straight.

The Rattlers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. South Carolina State defeated Florida A&M 81-65 on Jan. 18. Florida A&M finishes out the regular season against Bethune-Cookman on the road next Thursday. South Carolina State plays NC Central at home on Saturday.

