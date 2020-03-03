SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldog teams fall to NC A&T

SC State finished the campaign 3-26 and 2-14 in the MEAC.

Senior Chrisana Scott had 14 points to lead SC State. Jacquece Alston added nine points and tied teammate Jayah Hicks for team rebounding honor with five. Heniaya Moton and Zeleria Simpson added eight points each and Olivia Gabriel six in the loss.

The Lady Bulldogs experienced another poor shooting night, connecting on just 28.6 percent (18-63) of their shots from the field to 45.3 percent (24-53) for NC A&T, which also enjoyed a 48-26 advantage on the boards.

The Lady Aggies, who earned a sweep of SC State with the win, were paced by Alexus Lessears with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Jasmen Walton added 11 points. Le’on Hill led the Lady Aggies on the boards with 10 to go along with six points. The visitors improved to 19-8 and 11-4 in the league.

SC State trailed 13-9 after one, but battled back to take a 25-24 lead at the half, before NC A&T took control of the game with a 19-12 third period and a 20-10 fourth quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs open play Tuesday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament at a time and against an opponent to be determined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0