SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bears get by Bulldogs 78-72

(AP) Malik Miller had 14 points to lead five Morgan State players in double figures as the Bears defeated South Carolina State 78-72 on Monday night.

Lagio Grantsaan and David Syfax Jr. added 13 points apiece for the Bears. Sherwyn Devonish and Stanley Davis chipped in 12 points each.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rayshawn Neal had 17 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Conference). Tariq Simmons added 17 points and six rebounds. Damani Applewhite had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 77-63 on Jan. 6. Morgan State (14-14, 8-5) faces Delaware State at home next Monday.

South Carolina State takes on Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0