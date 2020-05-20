SC State Athletics prepare care packages for student-athletes

"I just feel for the seniors, and all high school graduates, because a moment was basically taken from them," Garvin said. "This will forever connect the class of 2020. We had six seniors graduate from our team, which is outstanding.

"It (the nationwide shutdown) has given a lot of us a chance to get things done. But, at the same time, our hearts go out to those who've lost loved ones. Life comes at you fast. What we're doing today, with these care packages, we wouldn't be doing this if we weren't faced with this adversity. We want our student-athletes to be prepared, because there's going to be life after this."

Smith believes that sports will be one of the venues that bring society back into a comfort zone once health conditions improve.

"Sports is just one of those things that brings all people together, all nationalities, races and religions," Smith said. "You get excited, caught up in the moment and support your team.

"But, recently, the biggest thing we as coaches have been doing and talking about on our Zoom calls is maintaining contact with our kids. We want to keep them positive and in a good mental state, while they are away from college and away from their sport. It's hard for us as adults, but it's really hard for college kids who are kind of stuck at home with mom and dad."