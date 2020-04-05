SC State Athletic Hall of Fame to get 8 new members

BENJAMIN “Bennie” BLOCKER, football (Lancaster/Columbia) — Lettered in three sports – football, basketball and track – during his SCSU career … Earned first-team All-SIAC honors as a fullback in 1967 when he was the team’s rushing leader and set a single-game school rushing record with 220 yards against Bethune-Cookman and later broke the mark with 250 yards against Fayetteville State … Played in the NFL after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1968 … Earned a BS in physical education from SCSU in 1968 and a master's degree in elementary education at Virginia Commonwealth in 1974, and a master’s in Public Administration from the University of South Carolina in 1979 … Was the first African American to serve as county director of the Richland County Deptartment of Social Services … Earned All-America honors in Scholastic Magazine and Parade Magazine while being featured in Sports Illustrated at Lancaster’s Barr Street High ... a longtime educator and administrator in South Carolina and Virginia public schools … Member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.