S.C.STATE WOMEN: Lady Spartans down Lady Bulldogs

With first place on the line Saturday, Norfolk State's experience proved to be the difference as the Lady Spartans defeated SC State 60-40.

Both teams entered the game unbeaten in conference play. South Carolina State (3-15, 3-1) was able to build a 23-22 halftime lead. Norfolk State (8-7, 4-0) would outscore the Lady Bulldogs 19-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

"We turned up the intensity (on defense) in the second half," Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers said. "We moved the ball a little better, and the ball starting going through the hoop."

Trailing by one, Norfolk State's Janay Turner hit back-to-back three pointers to give the Lady Spartans a five point lead. South Carolina State was never able to respond as they continued to miss shots and turn the ball over.

"We started off great in the first half," SC State head coach Audra Smith said. "(Norfolk State) is normally very aggressive, and they were relaxed in the first half. In the third quarter, where we normally take a dip, our youth started to show. We were too casual with the basketball, and many of our turnovers were unforced."

Norfolk State would score 20 points off of 29 South Carolina turnovers. Turner finished 4-of-9 from behind the three-point line to finish with 14 points.

"When (Janay) is shooting the ball well, it opens the floor for everyone else," Vickers said.

The Lady Spartans were led by Deja Francis who had 21 points and seven rebounds along with five steals. Mahoganie Williams added 12 points.

"Norfolk State is the more experienced team and it showed," Smith said. "We got frustrated and turned the ball over. I couldn't get them to focus, and once we got down they couldn't pull themselves back up."

Nicole Gywnn led South Carolina State with 10 points. Trinity Klock had eight points and 10 rebounds.

"With a young team, we have to continue to stay positive and continue to teach," Smith said. "Our youth can't be an excuse. With a game Monday we have to watch a little film, make some corrections, have a short memory and get ready to play a talented Howard team."

