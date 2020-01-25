NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State women's basketball team defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs 76-42 at Echols Hall on Saturday afternoon, moving to 5-0 in conference play with sole possession of first place in the MEAC.
The Spartans (11-7, 5-0 MEAC) used a huge second quarter to pull away for good, outscoring the Bulldogs (3-16, 2-5 MEAC) 22-7 in the frame. Chanette Hicks scored 8 of her 22 points in the quarter to help the Spartans build the sizeable lead. The Spartans forced eight Bulldog turnovers with six steals, taking advantage of eight points off turnovers in the second. La'Deja James had half of the Spartan steals in the frame, with three steals in the second quarter. NSU held S.C. State to just 1-of-11 (9.1%) from the field in the second quarter, compared to the Spartans 8-of-17 (47.1%).
The scoring was even in the third period, but the Spartans had already built a sizeable 37-20 lead heading into halftime. The Spartans only outscored the Bulldogs 18-16 in the frame, uncharacteristically giving up seven points off turnovers to S.C. State.
The Spartans dominated in the fourth, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-6 in the final quarter. The Spartans held the Bulldogs to just 2-of-12 (12.5%) shooting from the field, while NSU converted 8-of-18 (44.4%) of their field goals in the quarter. NSU also had six offensive rebounds, which led to nine second chance points in the final quarter.
The first quarter was evenly contested and low scoring, with NSU holding a 15-13 lead at the end of the first frame. Blaire Thomas paced the Spartans with five points in the quarter, shooting 2-of-3 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line.
Five Spartans scored in double-figures for NSU in a high-scoring and efficient game. Hicks led NSU with 22 points, while adding seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. Blaire Thomas finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Armani Franklin scored 12 points and four rebounds, while James and Mikaela Jones added 10 points each for NSU.
The Spartans dominated once again in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 48-20 in painted area. Fast break points were even for both teams (12), but the Spartans held an advantage in points off turnovers (21-11) and second chance points (23-10). The Spartans' bench outscored the Bulldogs 14-6.
