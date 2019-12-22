ATLANTA, Ga., – All five starters reached double figures as the University of North Alabama women's basketball team rolled to a 99-46 win over South Carolina State Sunday afternoon to close out play at the Georgia State Classic in Atlanta. The sixth straight victory gives the Lions a 9-2 start to the season.
UNA got off to a fast start and never looked back. The Lions scored the game's first nine points and held the Bulldogs without a field goal for the first 4:06 of playing time.
Emma Wallen scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter. The total moves her into fourth place on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,437 points.
North Alabama led 27-10 at the end of the first quarter and took a 45-17 lead into the break. As a team, the Lions shot 56.3 percent from the floor in the opening two periods, but had an even better showing in the second half.
After SCSU scored the first two points of the third quarter, a three-pointer by Ansley Eubank started a 19-2 North Alabama run. Six different UNA players scored during the spurt. A basket and free throw by Jaida Bond capped a three-point play and gave the Lions a 64-21 lead with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter.
UNA led 78-32 heading into the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, South Carolina State got as close as 36 before the Lions closed the game on another 19-2 run, holding the Bulldogs without a field goal for the final 6:41 of action.
Eubank finished the game with season-high totals in points (16) and rebounds (10) to record a double-double. Brittany Panetti added 12 points while Ivy Wallen and Kenysha Coulson scored 10 points each.
