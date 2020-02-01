DURHAM, N.C. – The South Carolina State women ran into a hot-shooting North Carolina Central team on Saturday and dropped a 90-49 decision to the host team. The Lady Eagles shot just under 60 percent (59.3) from the field -- making 35-59 attempts -- and were equally impressive from long range with a 9-16 performance in the win.
It was the best shooting performance of the season for NCCU, which improved to 6-14 overall and 3-4 in the MEAC. Conversely, the Lady Bulldogs struggled in the contest, hitting just 20-62 for a 32.3 percent overall accuracy in the contest, and were just 4-21 from three-point range.
Jayah Hicks had 12 points and Jacquece Alston 11 and a team-high seven rebounds for Coach Audra Smith’s team, which fell to 3-18 and 2-6 in the league. Chrisana Scott came off the bench 10 points for SC State, which led 8-6 early in the first period before the hot-shooting Lady Eagles took control of the game.
The host took a 19-12 lead after one, was ahead 39-14 at the half and had a 30-point third quarter to lead 69-41 after three periods. The Lady Eagles outscored SC State 21-8 in the final period.
Annissa Rivera had 17 points to lead five Lady Eagles in double figures. Faith Williams came off the bench for 14, Paulina Afriyie added 13, Keiche White 12 and Puo Theyoung 11 in the win.
The Lady Bulldogs will remain in the Tar Heel State for a league doubleheader against North Carolina A&T Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
