The South Carolina State women, down by as many as 10 late in the third period, roared back to grab a 54-53 lead with just under seven minutes remaining, but the visiting Bethune-Cookman Wildcats scored 13 of the game’s final 14 points to hand the Lady Bulldogs a 66-55 setback Monday.
The loss dropped SC State to 3-17 and 2-5 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Junior Heniaya Moton, who led all scorers with 26 points, scored on an inside basket with 6:55 to play to give the host team a 54-53 lead and missed an opportunity to add to the SC State advantage when she failed to complete the three-point play after being fouled.
It was the first lead for Coach Audra Smith’s team since the 2:31 mark of the opening quarter when SC State led 11-9 when De’Mean Bond got an inside basket.
After taking its one-point fourth-quarter lead, SC State was plagued by missed shots and turnovers down the stretch which fueled a 12-0 Bethune-Cookman run that gave the visitors a 65-54 lead with just under one-minute remaining. The Lady Bulldogs’ only point in the final 6:55 was a free throw by Moton with 44.7 seconds to play that made the score 65-55. B-Cookman added a free throw with 25.4 remaining for the final margin.
Following Moton in the scoring column for the Lady Bulldogs were Jayah Hicks with 11, Bond with eight and Zeleria Simpson with six. Jacquece Alston had 11 rebounds and Bond eight to lead SC State on the boards, where the visitors enjoyed a 43-36 edge.
Bethune, which climbed to 14-5 and 6-1 in the MEAC, was paced by Amaya Scott with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kiana Williams added 11 points, while Ciara Thompson had seven points and an equal number of rebounds in the win.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Saturday when they play North Carolina Central (2 p.m.) at Durham, NC in the first of a two-game road swing that includes a matchup with North Carolina A&T (5:30 p.m.) next Monday.
