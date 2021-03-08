S.C. State stars on MEAC All-Time Teams

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office now announces the Men’s Basketball All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.

Nearly 3,000 votes were cast for the Men’s Basketball All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.

To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, All-America or or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.

The All-Time Team features nine MEAC Hall of Famers.

Here are S.C. players on the team: