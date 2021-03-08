S.C. State stars on MEAC All-Time Teams

NORFOLK, Va. – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office now announces the Men’s Basketball All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.
Nearly 3,000 votes were cast for the Men’s Basketball All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.
To be considered on the ballot, players must have been named to one of the following: First Team All-MEAC, MEAC Player of the Year, All-America or or a MEAC Hall of Fame inductee.
The All-Time Team features nine MEAC Hall of Famers.
Here are S.C. players on the team:
- Roderick Blakney: 1997 MEAC Player of the Year; 1996 MEAC Rookie of the Year; Two-time First Team All-MEAC (1997, 1998).
- Dexter Hall: 1999 MEAC Rookie of the Year; Two-time First Team All-MEAC.
- Rodney Mack: Two-time First Team All-MEAC (1988, 1989).
- Harry Nickens: Four-time First Team All-MEAC (1975, 1976, 1977, 1978); MEAC Hall of Fame Class of 2002.
- Jackie Robinson: 1993 MEAC Player of the Year; Two-time First Team All-MEAC (1992, 1993).
- Thurman Zimmerman: 2004 MEAC Player of the Year; 2003 MEAC Rookie of the Year; Three-time First Team All-MEAC (2003, 2004, 2005).
Lady Bulldogs on team
The Women’s Basketball All-Time Team, presented by The Home Depot, also is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s history.
Lady Bulldogs on the team are:
- Keisha Campbell, South Carolina State: 1991 MEAC Player of the Year; 1991 First Team All-MEAC.
- Margaret English-Jones, South Carolina State: 1979 AIAW First Team All-American (Div. II); 1979 AIAW national champion; MEAC Hall of Fame Class of 1995.
- Vonda Middleton, South Carolina State: Three-time First Team All-MEAC (1985, 1986, 1988).
- Wanda Pittman, South Carolina State: Three-time First Team All-MEAC (1984, 1985, 1987); MEAC’s all-time leader in blocked shots (668).
- Wanda Wiggins, South Carolina State: 1994 MEAC Player of the Year; Three-time First Team All-MEAC (1992, 1993, 1994).
- Roberta Williams, South Carolina State: 1979 AIAW First Team All-American (Div. II); 1979 AIAW national championship MVP; MEAC Hall of Fame Class of 1999.