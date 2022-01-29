S.C.STATE BASKETBALL: Spartans too much for Bulldogs

​Winning plays in winning time.

South Carolina State men's basketball coach Tony Madlock said that was the difference Saturday as his Bulldogs fell to Norfolk State 87-69.

"Give (Norfolk State) credit, they're an older team that has been through the wars," Madlock said. "(Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones) has done a great job with those guys, they made big plays. We had the lead in the second half and just didn't make enough plays offensively or defensively."

After being held scoreless in the first half, Norfolk State's Joe Bryant got his first points with 18:49 left in the game. The MEAC's lead scorer scored 22 points in the second half including six-of-nine from behind the three-point line.

"(Joe) was able to get super hot (in the second half)," Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones said. "He's been a little banged up, so it was good to see him do that."

Jones said his team lacked energy in the first half, and allowed South Carolina State to take advantage of some early miscues.

"I told our team in shootaround, we weren't making a lot of shots, so I knew it was going to be ugly," Jones said. "We had a terrible week of practice, and I think we took our 5-0 record for granted. South Carolina State was able to jump on us, and we were able to keep it managable and make a run. (SC State) did a good job of being prepared."

The Spartans had five players in double figures led by Bryant. Jalen Hawkins had 17 points, Kris Bankston had 15 points and Christian Ings and Tyrese Jenkins each had 12 points.

"(The second half) they started making shots off of second shots," Madlock said. "They were getting offensive rebounds and kicking it out for three pointers. Those are the easiest shots to make. That got (Bryant) going and got their whole team going."

Jemel Davis led South Carolina State with 19 points while Rahsaan Edwards and Rakeim Gary each added nine points. T.J. Madlock, who had seven points, was forced to sit for a majority of the first half after picking up two quick fouls in the game's first two minutes.

"When (T.J.) gets in early foul trouble, he can't play like he plays," Madlock said. "We're putting a lot on him as an 18-year-old true freshman. He's done a great job, but having to sit the whole first half, and trying to get yourself going is tough."

Norfolk State improves to 6-0 in MEAC play as the Bulldogs drop to 2-3 in the conference. Despite having a second half lead, Madlock said there are no moral victories.

"We will take this 'L' and get back to work tomorrow," Madlock said. "That's what I like about this league, there's not much time to cry about a loss. Our team is right there, we have to find a way to play better at home."

The Bulldogs are currently 2-0 in MEAC road games and 0-3 at home. South Carolina State will face Howard Monay in Orangeburg.

Lady Spartans down Lady Bulldogs 60-40

With first place on the line Saturday, Norfolk State's experience proved to be the difference as the Lady Spartans defeated SC State 60-40.

Both teams entered the game unbeaten in conference play. South Carolina State (3-15, 3-1) was able to build a 23-22 halftime lead. Norfolk State (8-7, 4-0) would outscore the Lady Bulldogs 19-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

"We turned up the intensity (on defense) in the second half," Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers said. "We moved the ball a little better, and the ball starting going through the hoop."

Trailing by one, Norfolk State's Janay Turner hit back-to-back three pointers to give the Lady Spartans a five point lead. South Carolina State was never able to respond as they continued to miss shots and turn the ball over.

"We started off great in the first half," SC State head coach Audra Smith said. "(Norfolk State) is normally very aggressive, and they were relaxed in the first half. In the third quarter, where we normally take a dip, our youth started to show. We were too casual with the basketball, and many of our turnovers were unforced."

Norfolk State would score 20 points off of 29 South Carolina turnovers. Turner finished 4-of-9 from behind the three-point line to finish with 14 points.

"When (Janay) is shooting the ball well, it opens the floor for everyone else," Vickers said.

The Lady Spartans were led by Deja Francis who had 21 points and seven rebounds along with five steals. Mahoganie Williams added 12 points.

"Norfolk State is the more experienced team and it showed," Smith said. "We got frustrated and turned the ball over. I couldn't get them to focus, and once we got down they couldn't pull themselves back up."

Nicole Gywnn led South Carolina State with 10 points. Trinity Klock had eight points and 10 rebounds.

"With a young team, we have to continue to stay positive and continue to teach," Smith said. "Our youth can't be an excuse. With a game Monday we have to watch a little film, make some corrections, have a short memory and get ready to play a talented Howard team."

