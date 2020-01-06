Bears win 77-63 over Bulldogs
BALTIMORE, Md. -- Troy Baxter has enjoyed higher-scoring games this season than the one he had Monday night for the Morgan State men’s basketball team.
But the 6-foot-9 forward’s production was certainly invaluable in the Bears’ 77-63 victory over visiting South Carolina State before an announced 872 fans at Hill Field House on Monday night.
The Bears improved to 8-9 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, opening the league portion of its schedule with back-to-back victories for the third time in four seasons, but first time under rookie coach Kevin Broadus.
After enduring the first half without a single point, Baxter scored a team-high 16 points, including 14 straight during a 3-minute, 58-second stretch in which he helped Morgan State extend a 46-38 lead to a 60-47 advantage with 5:49 left in the second half.
Baxter was one of four Bears players to reach double digits in points. Sophomore guard Malik Miller came off the bench to add 15 points and four rebounds, senior shooting guard Stanley Davis Jr. contributed 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, and sophomore guard Sherwyn Devonish-Prince chipped in 11 points and six assists.
The Bears thrived in the paint, outscoring South Carolina State 38-18 and getting 16 points off the break compared to the Bulldogs’ seven. That helped Morgan State overcome a disadvantage at the free-throw line where South Carolina State went to the charity stripe seven more times and converted five more free throws.
Senior forward Damani Applewhite paced the Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1) with a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Graduate student forward Tashombe Riley had 12 points and six rebounds, while senior forward Ian Kinard finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
MSU women top S.C.
State in MEAC home
opener, 77-47
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Morgan State Lady Bears bounced back from Saturday’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) season opening loss at Delaware State with a 77-47 victory at home over conference foe South Carolina State on Monday at Hill Field House.
Chelsea Mitchell finished with a game-high 21 points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds to record her seventh double-double of the season and lead the host Lady Bears to their fourth straight win over S.C. State. Dahnye Redd scored 11 of her 19 points in the second half and Ja’Niah Henson came off the bench to score 11 points, as Morgan State (5-10, 1-1 MEAC) improved to 4-0 at home this season.
Morgan State (5-10, 1-1 MEAC), who ended a three-game losing skid, shot 46 percent (31-of-68) from the floor, and knocked down 13-of-15 (87 percent) from the free throw line. The Lady Bears outscored the guests, 42-24 in the paint and turned 27 S.C. State turnovers into 34 points.
The Lady Bears also held an advantage in second chance points (11-5), fast break points (18-4) and outrebounded the Lady Bulldogs, 42-22.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-13, 1-1 MEAC) evened the score at 12 all in the first quarter on a basket by Fama Gueye with 2:42 remaining. Morgan State countered by scoring the final six points of the quarter to trigger a 25-8 run just under 13 minutes to take a 37-20 lead at the intermission.
South Carolina State, which shot 38 percent (16-of-42) for the game, was led by Chrisana Scott, who came off the bench to score 12 points, while Jacquece Alston added 11.
The Lady Bulldogs travel to Washington, D.C. to take on Howard on Monday at 5:30 p.m., before hosting Florida A&M on Jan. 18.
Morgan State will head to the Sunshine State this weekend to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Tallahassee, Fla., before heading to Daytona Beach, Fla. to visit defending MEAC Tournament champion, Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Jan. 13.
