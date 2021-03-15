S.C STATE BASKETBALL: Garvin out as men's head coach

South Carolina State University will not renew the contract of Bulldogs men’s basketball head coach Murray Garvin, Athletics Director Stacy Danley announced Monday.

Garvin spent 11 seasons on the Bulldog staff, the last nine as head coach, and compiled an overall record of 88-166 as head coach with a 50-75 mark in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. His best season was the third as head coach in 2015-16 when his team posted a 19-15 overall record and 12-4 mark in league play, finishing second in the regular season conference standings.

"We appreciate the years of service Coach Garvin gave to Bulldog basketball," Danley said. "The dedication to his student-athletes was admirable. I wish Coach Garvin all the best in his future endeavors."

S.C. State (1-17, 1-7 in 2020-21) will conduct a nationwide search immediately for a new head coach, according to the announcement.

The 2020-21 season for S.C. State interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic more than once. Ultimately, the team's final regular season games were canceled and the Bulldogs did not play in the MEAC tournament.

