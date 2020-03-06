S.C. STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs get 7 MEAC seed; Lady Bulldogs 10th

NORFOLK, Va. – No. 7 South Carolina State will face No. 10 Howard in the opening round of the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
The two teams met earlier this season with South Carolina State (11-17 overall, 6-10 MEAC) knocking off Howard (3-28 overall, 1-15 MEAC) 101-95 in overtime in Washington, D.C. Senior forward Damani Applewhite finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
The men's teams will open play on March 10 as No. 8 Delaware State takes on No. 9 Maryland Eastern Shore at 6 p.m. prior to tipoff of the Bulldogs’ battle with the Bison.
The top-seeded North Carolina Central Eagles, who have won the last three tournaments, will open tournament play Wednesday at 6 p.m. vs. the winner of the No. 8 Delaware State/No. 9 Maryland Eastern Shore contest, which takes place on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
North Carolina A&T enters postseason play as the No. 2 seed. The Aggies will open on Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the winner of the No. 7 South Carolina State/No. 10 Howard contest.
The Norfolk State Spartans earned the No. 3 seed and won't be on the floor until Thursday, March 12, at 8 p.m., when they face No. 6 Coppin State. Bethune-Cookman will enter this year's tournament as the No. 4 seed, facing off against No. 5 seed Morgan State on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The 2020 MEAC Basketball Tournament will conclude on Saturday, March 14, with the men's and women's championship games.
The women's game will begin one hour after the end of the men's game live on ESPN3. The contest will air the following day at 10 a.m. on ESPNU. The men's finale will begin at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2.
The preliminary games will be streamed live on FloHoops. Live statistics of all games will be available on the conference's official website and the tournament's official website, www.MEAChoops.com.
Lady Bulldogs seeded 10th
The No. 10 South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs will face No. 7 Howard in the opening round of the tournament.
The two teams met earlier this season with Howard (15-14 overall, 7-9 MEAC) defeating South Carolina State (3-26 overall, 2-14 MEAC) 47-78 in Washington. Sophomore guard Zeleria Simpson finished with a team-high 13 points in the loss.
The winner of this contest will face No. 2 seed Norfolk State in the quarterfinal on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
No.1 Bethune-Cookman won the regular season with a 15-1 mark in MEAC play. Norfolk State went 12-4 in conference play this season and will be the No. 2 seed after winning a tiebreaker over Morgan State (the two teams split the regular-season head-to-head, but the Spartans went 1-1 against league-leading B-CU to Morgan State's 0-1 mark).
Both the Wildcats and the Spartans have earned first-round byes and will not play until the quarterfinal round on Wednesday. In all, the top six teams in the regular-season standings earned first-round byes.
Morgan State earned the No. 3 seed and the Lady Bears will play the 2 p.m. quarterfinal on Thursday against No. 6 seed Delaware State. North Carolina A&T, as the No. 4 seed, also claimed a first-round bye. The Aggies' Thursday quarterfinal will be against No. 5 seed North Carolina Central at noon.