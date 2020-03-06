S.C. STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs get 7 MEAC seed; Lady Bulldogs 10th

The 2020 MEAC Basketball Tournament will conclude on Saturday, March 14, with the men's and women's championship games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The women's game will begin one hour after the end of the men's game live on ESPN3. The contest will air the following day at 10 a.m. on ESPNU. The men's finale will begin at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2.

The preliminary games will be streamed live on FloHoops. Live statistics of all games will be available on the conference's official website and the tournament's official website, www.MEAChoops.com.

Lady Bulldogs seeded 10th

The No. 10 South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs will face No. 7 Howard in the opening round of the tournament.

The two teams met earlier this season with Howard (15-14 overall, 7-9 MEAC) defeating South Carolina State (3-26 overall, 2-14 MEAC) 47-78 in Washington. Sophomore guard Zeleria Simpson finished with a team-high 13 points in the loss.

The winner of this contest will face No. 2 seed Norfolk State in the quarterfinal on Wednesday at 2 p.m.