CHARLESTON -– Grant Riller scored 18 points as College of Charleston heads into the holidays with a 73-61 non-conference victory over South Carolina State on Saturday night at TD Arena.
Jaylen McManus was also in double figures for the Cougars (6-6) with 13 points. The win ended a two-game skid after close losses to Richmond and No. 25-ranked VCU.
Charleston led 44-31 at halftime and all 11 players who checked into the game contribute in the scoring column including Sam Miller (9), Jaylen Richard (7) and Osinachi Smart (7).
The Cougars led by as many as 21 points after a Miller dunk, 59-38, with 12:37 remaining in regulation.
South Carolina State’s leading scorer and rebounder Damani Applewhite had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-7) in their sixth-straight road loss of the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Postgame notes
• With the win, College of Charleston has now won eight-straight meetings in the all-time series with South Carolina State.
• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to 40-consecutive games with a team-high 18 points against South Carolina State. He also led the team with four assists.
• Jaylen McManus has now scored in double figures twice in the last four games including 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field versus South Carolina State.
• CofC also made a season-high five blocked shots in the South Carolina game behind a career-high tying two stops from Osinachi Smart.
• The Cougars dished out a season-high tying 14 assists against the Bulldogs which tied 14 at UCF on Nov. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.