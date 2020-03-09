S.C. STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldog teams open MEAC tourney play

NORFOLK, Va. – No. 7 South Carolina State will face No. 10 Howard in the opening round of the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
The two teams met earlier this season with South Carolina State (11-17 overall, 6-10 MEAC) knocking off Howard (3-28 overall, 1-15 MEAC) 101-95 in overtime in Washington, D.C. Senior forward Damani Applewhite finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
The winner will take on No. 2 seed North Carolina A&T at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs also open play Tuesday, as the No. 10 seed. South Carolina State will face No. 7 at 1 p.m.
The two teams met earlier this season with Howard (15-14 overall, 7-9 MEAC) defeating South Carolina State (3-26 overall, 2-14 MEAC) 47-78 in Washington. Sophomore guard Zeleria Simpson finished with a team-high 13 points in the loss.
The winner of this contest will face No. 2 seed Norfolk State in the quarterfinal on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
MEAC preliminary round games will be streamed live on FloHoops. Live statistics of all games will be available on the conference's official website and the tournament's official website, www.MEAChoops.com.