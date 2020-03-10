Lady Bulldogs fall short against Howard

NORFOLK, VA. – Tenth-seeded South Carolina State’s Heniaya Moton tossed in a game-high 28 points and two other Lady Bulldogs were also in double figures but it was not enough as Coach Audra Smith’s team fell 79-72 to seventh-seeded Howard Tuesday in opening-round action of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament at The Scope.
Also in double figures for S.C. State were senior Chrisana Scott with 14 points and reserve Olivia Gabriel with 11. Junior Jacquece Alston had nine rebounds to lead SC State on the boards. Alston and Zeleria Simpson also added seven points each in the loss.
The Lady Bulldog, hampered by injuries all season and with just nine players in uniform, finished the year at 3-26.
In the only regular-season meeting of the two teams Jan. 13 at Washington, DC, Howard roared to a 78-47 victory, and appeared ready to earn another big win over Smith’s team when the Lady Bison built a 55-39 lead with just under three minutes left in the third period.
But the Lady Bulldogs, who fought until the end, closed the gap to 62-49 at the end of the period. Moton came alive in the final period, connecting on four of her six 3-pointers in the period to pull S.C. State to within 75-70 with 1:32 on the game clock. SC State had a chance to get even closer, but a turnover spoiled the effort and Howard scored four of the last six points to hang on for the win.
“I’m proud of the way we competed,” said Smith following the contest. “We struggled out of the blocks and was losing 45-32 at the half. And, when we played then earlier on the road, they beat us pretty good…about 30 points, I believe.
“But, we refused to give up this time, we continued to fight hard. Moton and a couple of other players stepped up and we stayed close and put a lot of pressure on Howard down the stretch but they ultimately prevailed. We were successful in hitting the three-ball and we stayed positive until the end.”
Howard, which led 23-15 after one and 45-32 at the half, used its big advantage in height to hold off S.C. State. The Lady Bison won the rebounding battle 44-35 and also connected on 54.2 percent (32-59) of their shots from the field to just 36.9 percent (24-65) for SC State.
Jayla Thornton has 22 points and Ayonna Williams 17 to lead Howard, which moves on the Wednesday’s action against 2nd seeded Norfolk State at 2 p.m. Howard climbed to 16-14 with the win.