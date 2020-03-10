Lady Bulldogs fall short against Howard

NORFOLK, VA. – Tenth-seeded South Carolina State’s Heniaya Moton tossed in a game-high 28 points and two other Lady Bulldogs were also in double figures but it was not enough as Coach Audra Smith’s team fell 79-72 to seventh-seeded Howard Tuesday in opening-round action of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament at The Scope.

Also in double figures for S.C. State were senior Chrisana Scott with 14 points and reserve Olivia Gabriel with 11. Junior Jacquece Alston had nine rebounds to lead SC State on the boards. Alston and Zeleria Simpson also added seven points each in the loss.

The Lady Bulldog, hampered by injuries all season and with just nine players in uniform, finished the year at 3-26.

In the only regular-season meeting of the two teams Jan. 13 at Washington, DC, Howard roared to a 78-47 victory, and appeared ready to earn another big win over Smith’s team when the Lady Bison built a 55-39 lead with just under three minutes left in the third period.

