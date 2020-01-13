WASHINGTON – Howard University women's basketball team ended its three-game home stand with a dominating 78-47 victory over South Carolina State (SCSU) inside Burr Gymnasium.
With the win, HU (10-7) snapped its brief two-game slide while moving back to .500 (2-2 MEAC) in league play.
Howard outscored the Lady Bulldogs in all four quarters and limited SCSU to only 23-percent (14-of-60) shooting.
Offensively, HU shot a respectable 48-percent (31-of-65) from the field. Five Bison reached double figures, led by Jayla Thornton (Newark, N.J.) with 14 points while senior Sarah Edmond (Freeport, N.Y.) added 13 points in the win.
SC State jumped out to an early advantage after a trey ball from Heniaya Moton, 2-8, but Howard regained the momentum and finished the period on a 19-6 run, 21-14.
Moments into the second, second-year forward Krislyn Marsh (Duncanville, Texas) extended its lead to double-digits, 25-14, but the Lady Bulldogs fought back and sliced the deficit down to four, 27-23, with more than seven minutes before intermission.
From that point on, SC State went into a shooting slump, finishing the rest of the half without a field goal. HU capitalized on the Lady Bulldogs' shooting woes, ending the second quarter on a 11-4 spurt while holding an 11-point halftime advantage, 38-27.
After intermission, the Bison continued the dominance, outscoring SC State in the second half, 40-20.
HU did most of its damage inside the paint, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs, 44-14. Marsh and senior guard Ayonna Williams (Washington) had 12 points apiece.
Howard also controlled the glass all night, outrebounding SCSU, 56-34. Senior forward Imani Bryant (Berkeley, Calif.) grabbed a game-high 14 boards in the victory.
For SC State (2-15, 1-2 MEAC), Zeleria Simpson had a team-best 13 points while Jacquece Alson netted 12 points in the loss.
