FAMU defeats Lady Bulldogs 57-45 on the road

S.C. State, basketball

TALAHASEE, Fla.—Junior guard Jacquece Alston recorded a double-double with a game-high 14 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina State fell short 57-45 to Florida A&M Monday at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center.

Heniaya Moton finished with 14 points and five rebounds, while freshman Jayah Hicks added 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Next up South Carolina State host N.C. Central in a pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) doubleheader, with the women beginning in a 2 p.m. contest and the men with a 4 p.m. start.

South Carolina State will be celebrating COMING HOME 2020/Senior Day on Saturday.

